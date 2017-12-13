'West' Garza's family vows to keep his memory alive after Pete Garcia sentencing

Pete Garcia, Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of shooting and killing Orestes "West" Garza.

The jury deliberated for three hours before deciding a sentence.

The defense made the argument that Garcia acted out of sudden passion, trying to make the sentence a maximum of 20 years, but the jury did not agree. They sentenced Garcia to 35 years in prison.

Garcia was found guilty of shooting and killing Orestes "West" Garza outside of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in back in February of 2016.

There were many tears from Garza's family as they heard the sentencing and recalled everything they have been through.

"It's been over a year and a half and I think we've had time to kind of heal... I think that's why we were able to sit in there and actually listen to everything and after today we were able to maintain our composure," said West's brother, Osmundo Garza.

"I think we were all willing to accept whatever it was they gave him. Of course we put it in God's hand anyway. We still believe his judgment is coming in the end, " said West's brother, Omar Garza.

Although West is gone the family says they are going to remember and honor him however they can.

"He will always be in our hearts, and he did impact a lot of people and those people have remained our support. They've stood by us and we will never forget them...his memory through them will always be there for us," Osmundo said. "We will keep his memory alive however we can."

"But even through our friends, all our friends and his friends that come to us and tell us how much they love him and love his music. We're going to keep him alive, keep his spirit alive, his music…" said Odilia "Dilly", Garza's sister.

Garcia will be eligible for parole once he has served half of his sentence.

