Lady Raiders snap losing streak with win over Prairie View A&M

The Lady Raiders used a 33-point third quarter to top Prairie View A&M 89-60 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak and moves Texas Tech to 4-5 on the season.

Six Lady Raiders were in double figures, led by Freshman Lyndsey Whilby, who had 15.

The Lady Raiders next game is Sunday at 2 p.m. as they play their throwback game at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, hosting UT Rio Grande Valley.

