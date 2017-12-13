No. 24 Red Raiders rout Kennesaw State

The No. 24 Red Raiders moved to 8-1 overall as they rolled past Kennesaw State 82-53 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Keenan Evans led four Red Raiders in double figures with 16.

Tech jumped out to a 42-19 halftime lead on the Owls and never looked back.

The Red Raiders are now 6-0 at home at the USA. However, their next home game will be Saturday at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Tech plays a throwback game against Rice 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum after an alumni game 5 p.m.

