No. 24 Red Raiders rout Kennesaw State

The No. 24 Red Raiders moved to 8-1 overall as they rolled past Kennesaw State 82-53 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders used a 33-point third quarter to top Prairie View A&M 89-60 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The terrific postseason run of the Texas Tech volleyball team came to an end in the NIVC Championship as they were swept by Ole Miss 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
It was announced Monday morning, that Texas Tech freshman right guard Jack Anderson was named to the Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN.
Texas Tech senior guard Keenan Evans is Big 12 Player of the Week.
