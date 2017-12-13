Sundown man killed in second fatal accident on US 62/82 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sundown man killed in second fatal accident on US 62/82

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Texas DPS has released details about a second fatal accident that happened on US 62/82 and FM 1585 on Wednesday.

They say it happened around 6:30 p.m.

DPS tells us it involved a Jeep that was traveling eastbound on US 62/82 and a Ford Taurus that was attempting to cross US 62/82 to travel westbound onto FM 1585,

DPS says the Ford failed to yield the right-of-way to the Jeep and crossed into its path. The Ford was struck in the driver's-side door.

The driver of the Ford Taurus has been identified as David Holmes Peavey, 71, of Sundown. He was transported to UMC where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Robby Lee Rodriguez, 29 of Brownfield, was transported to UMC along with two female passengers.

They are said to have incapacitating injuries.

DPS says this crash remains under investigation.

