Cold front bringing cooler temps on Thursday

The latest cold front means another cool down for the South Plains.

This time the front and additional clouds will keep afternoon highs in the 40s from the northern South Plains to Littlefield and Muleshoe. At the same time, highs in Lubbock south will range from 51 to 56 degrees with scattered clouds, but no rain.

Winds will remain from the northeast on Thursday with speeds from 15-25 mph from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Late in the afternoon wind speeds will drop to less than 10 mph but the temps will still be chilly.

Friday brings more sunshine and a slightly warmer afternoon with mid 50s in Lubbock. That will be followed by more sunshine on Saturday and a high in the low 60s and a southwest wind.

Sunday will be colder and increasing clouds with the temps back in the 40s to low 50s.

