22-year-old identified as person killed after hit by vehicle

FM 179 near CR 7440 is now back open after a male pedestrian was hit and killed around 6:30 Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Safety has reported that 22-year-old Joe Raul Ybarra of Lubbock was the person killed Thursday.

DPS says Ybarra was walking southbound on FM 179. They say the truck was traveling south and hit the man from behind. Right now DPS does not know why the man was walking on the road.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene just south of Wolfforth.

The road was shut down until just before 9:00 am. TxDOT rerouted traffic.

