FM 179 near CR 7440 reopens after fatal crash, DPS investigating

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD) (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

FM 179 near CR 7440 is now back open after a male pedestrian was hit and killed around 6:30 Thursday morning. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the male was walking southbound on FM 179. They say the truck was traveling south and hit the man from behind. Right now DPS does not know why the man was walking on the road. 

Police say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene just south of Wolfforth.  

The road was shut down until just before 9:00 am. TxDOT rerouted traffic. 

