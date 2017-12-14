Motorcycle driver arrested for intoxication assault, passenger in critical condition

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries for the passenger and an arrest of the driver.

Just before midnight at 11:56 p.m. on December 13th, officers received a call about a motorcycle accident on the West Loop 289 access road near 41st Street.

Officers found the female passenger, 43-year-old Tracie Scofield, with life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where she remains in critical conditional.

Officers on the scene arrested the driver, 38-year-old Jody Jones, for intoxication assault.

Due to the severity of the passenger’s injuries, officers with the Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene. Through their initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 4100 block of the West Loop 289 access road in the right lane. Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was in a turn only lane and struck a concrete median as it continued traveling north.

The female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle when the motorcycle collided with the median.

Accident Investigators will temporarily shut down all northbound traffic Thursday morning on the West Loop 289 access road between Marsha Sharp Freeway and 34th Street to continue their investigation. The access road will be shut down from 10 a.m. to approximately noon.

This case remains under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit.

