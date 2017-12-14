Multi-vehicle crash involving Frenship school bus sends child, a - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Multi-vehicle crash involving Frenship school bus sends child, adult to hospital

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety, a school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks just south of TX 114 on FM 179.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. DPS says a Nissan passenger car was stopped behind the bus when an Audi passenger car ran into the back of the Nissan. The collision caused the Nissan to crash into the back of the school bus.

Officials with Frenship ISD say the bus was carrying Frenship students.

The bus was transporting a group of Terra Vista Middle School students in the golf program from the Frenship High School golf facility back to the middle school. One student was transported to the hospital at the request of the parent as a precaution.

Durham sent another bus to the scene. All other students walked to that bus and were transported back to Terra Vista Middle School.

The driver of the Audi and one child from the bus was transported to UMC with minor incapacitating injuries. 

