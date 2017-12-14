Wienermobile spending weekend in Lubbock

To assist with food drives and other events the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will park around Lubbock throughout the end of the week and weekend. Visitors of the attraction also have the chance to win various prizes.

People will have the chance to take photos, get coupons, gifts and even take home a wiener whistle. The Wienermobile will also be helping to gain support for some food drives around town, and for those who donate there is a chance to win the Wienermobile for half an hour on Saturday.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday:

Walmart food drive at Walmart South Loop 289 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday:

Walmart food drive at Walmart 11415 Quaker Ave., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

Walmart food drive at Walmart 702 West Loop 289, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday:

Raffle winner rides

Polar Express Movie/Carnival, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m

Sunday:

Pancho Clos Parade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pancho Clos Visit at Maggie Trejos Supercenter at 3200 Amherst St, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

