Texas Plains Trail Region makes move to Spur

At their meeting this morning, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time lump sum payment of $500 to full-time and $250 to part-time employees.
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
The Texas Tech Board of Regents met Thursday and discussed a possible tuition increase and a preliminary feasibility study for the proposed School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.
