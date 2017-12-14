Texas Plains Trail Region makes move to Spur

After five years of being based in Lubbock, the Texas Plains Trail Region has moved its headquarters to Spur. The organization, which works to promote tourism within 52 counties of the South Plains, feels the move exemplifies the mission of the org.

The new office is located off of Spur's main street at 226 W. Harris St., according to a TPTR news release. The organization also hosted board meeting at 9 a.m. and an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday to debut the new facility.

"From the outset as the Texas Travel Trails in 1968, this program has helped attract visitors to Texas's back roads and off-the-beaten-path destinations," Barbara Brannon, executive director of the TPTR, said in the release. "Basing our operations in smaller community allows us to better understand the issues faced by small towns, struggling downtowns and rural areas. We're here to who what a difference tourism makes in destinations of all sizes."

