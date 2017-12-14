Ramp addition will create construction site at 82nd St, Slide

Speedcrate Inc. will begin construction on some ADA ramps for the City of Lubbock beginning Monday at the intersection of 82nd Street and Slide Road.

This will begin one of three phases of the ramps construction, which will cause intermittent lane closures throughout Slide Road and 82nd Street, according to the City of Lubbock website. This construction project will take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.