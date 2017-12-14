Sharply colder weather possible after Dec. 21

The National Weather Service has released a Hazardous Weather Situation Report for Lubbock, indicating there will be a sharp decrease in temperatures beginning around Dec. 21.

There is a possibility there could be some winter weather that will approach the South Plains near Christmas day, as well, according to the NWS. Though there is still some uncertainty the prediction for this winter weather outbreak is between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26.

Models are not yet able to determine what areas specifically this could effect, but there are some indications most of the South Plains will be impacted. NWS now rates the chances of the winter weather outbreak as slight to moderate, but that could increase or decrease as those date come closer.

KCBD NewsChannel 11's First Alert Weather team will continually update this situation.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App

