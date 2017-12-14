Gibbs agrees to 2-year contract with Texas Tech

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech finalized a new two-year contract for David Gibbs on Thursday, which will keep the third-year defensive coordinator in Lubbock through the 2019 season.

The new multi-year contract comes with an increase in annual compensation, raising Gibbs’ salary from $550,000 per year to $650,000, which now ranks sixth among Big 12 Conference assistant coaches.

“We are fortunate to have one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Coach Gibbs,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Since the conclusion of the regular season, finalizing this new contract to keep Coach Gibbs at Texas Tech has been a priority for myself and Kirby (Hocutt). We look forward to continuing to build one of the nation’s top defenses in the years to come under Coach Gibbs.”

Under Gibbs’ leadership, the Red Raiders have become one of the nation’s leaders in forced turnovers this season as Tech has created a Big 12-leading 27 takeaways entering the Birmingham Bowl. Tech currently ranks sixth nationally in the category and tied for second among power-five conference schools.

Tech is in the midst of one of its best defensive seasons in recent memory as the Red Raiders also rank seventh nationally for both defensive touchdowns (4) and fumbles recovered (13) and then 27th with 14 interceptions. Prior to this season, Tech had not previously recorded 27 or more takeaways since the 2008 campaign.

Most impressively, Tech’s improvements on the defensive side of the ball have come with a relatively young unit that is slated to return 10 of its 11 starters and the bulk of its reserves next season. Mychealon Thomas is the lone senior starter for a Tech defense that has primarily featured sophomores and juniors this season.

“There isn’t a better person to work for than Kliff Kingsbury, and I’m looking forward to continue building this program with him,” Gibbs said. “There is still plenty of work that needs to be done, but I’m excited about the future of our team.”

Since returning to the collegiate ranks as Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2013, Gibbs has led defenses that have ranked among the top-25 teams in the country for forced turnovers in four of the past five seasons, including twice in his three years at Tech. His units have caused 138 takeaways during that span, averaging roughly 2.2 turnovers per game.

Gibbs, who has an extensive coaching background in the NFL as well, is currently the longest-tenured defensive coordinator at Tech since Lyle Setencich served just over four seasons from 2003-07.

The Red Raiders will make their third bowl appearance under Kingsbury and second with Gibbs in just over a week when Tech faces USF in the Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Dec. 23 from Legion Field in Birmingham.