Levelland wins Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands and after 10 weeks of voting, Levelland won the Battle of the Band contest.

In the finals, Levelland picked up 46 percent of the vote at kcbd.com to win the contest by over 30,000 votes. Floydada was 2nd with 22 percent. Lubbock Cooper was 3rd with 21 percent and Tahoka 4th with 11 percent.

Levelland will get the giant championship trophy and $3,000 grand prize at a ceremony at the school in January.

In 13 years of this contest to spotlight the mascots, cheerleaders, bands and school spirit, $58,500 has been given out to area schools and students.

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

Next year it’s back to the pep rally playoffs.

Thank you to all of our area bands and band directors for letting us spotlight your dedication and passion

