Levelland wins Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands and after 10 weeks of voting, Levelland won the Battle of the Band contest.
Texas Tech finalized a new two-year contract for David Gibbs on Thursday, which will keep the third-year defensive coordinator in Lubbock through the 2019 season.
The No. 24 Red Raiders moved to 8-1 overall as they rolled past Kennesaw State 82-53 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders used a 33-point third quarter to top Prairie View A&M 89-60 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The terrific postseason run of the Texas Tech volleyball team came to an end in the NIVC Championship as they were swept by Ole Miss 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
