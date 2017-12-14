Some dead, others injured in serious of crashes throughout South Plains

Three fatalities in 24 hours. Two wrecks happened in Wolfforth along the Brownfield Highway and F.M. 1585.

Another deadly accident happened Thursday morning just south of Wolfforth near FM 179 and County Road 7440.

And, a very serious motorcycle on the west Loop and 41st Street.

Right now, accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating that wreck that happened just before midnight. When police arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Tracie Scofield with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Scofield was a passenger on the motorcycle when it hit a concrete median. She is in critical condition at U-M-C. Police arrested the driver, 38-year-old Jody Jones for intoxication assault and took him to the Lubbock County detention center.

He has since been released.

Earlier in the evening yesterday, three people were hurt and one killed in an accident on the Brownfield Highway and FM 1585. According to DPS, around 6:30 Wednesday night, 29-year-old Robby Rodriguez of Brownfield was driving east on 62/82 when he hit a vehicle driven by 71- year-old David Holmes Peavey of Sundown.

Officials say Peavey failed to yield the right of way when trying to cross 62/82. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Rodriguez and two female passengers are still in the hospital tonight.

About a half an hour before that accident, DPS says there was another fatal accident near the same intersection. Troopers said the driver of the ford, 30-year-old Eloy Arenas of Brownfield was traveling west when he crossed into the east bound lane and hit a Kia head on.

Arenas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 18-year-old Samantha Cardenas of Lubbock was taken to UMC where she in serious condition. And, around 6:30 Thursday morning, a man was killed near FM 179 and CR 7440.

DPS says he as walking on FM 179 when was hit by a truck. The driver of that truck did stop and remained on scene.

All of these accidents remain under investigation.

