Cold Start, Mild Afternoon

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring case are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
The cold mornings continue in west Texas. Dry air and light winds combine with clear skies to allow the temps to fall to 20s almost every morning so far in December. That pattern will change little, however, the afternoon temps are a little different.
