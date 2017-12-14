Cold Start, Mild Afternoon

The cold mornings continue in west Texas. Dry air and light winds combine with clear skies to allow the temps to fall to 20s almost every morning so far in December. That pattern will change little, however, the afternoon temps are a little different.

Driven by either north or south winds the next few days will feature highs in the 50s to near 60, falling back to the 40s by Monday afternoon.

As the fronts move across the region they will bring gusty north winds keeping the highs on the chilly side, but today and tomorrow will be between cold fronts so a south to southwest wind will warm the afternoons.

You can expect highs in the 50s today and near 60 on Saturday as winds increase tomorrow to 15-25 mph with southwest winds.

By Sunday, back to another cold front and highs will slip to the 50s and clouds will increase. The next system will bring a slight chance of light rain and possibly some snow to the northwest south plains by Monday morning.

It will feel more like December beginning Sunday through Tuesday morning.

