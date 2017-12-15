TTU Board of Regents approves 2018-19, 2019-20 tuition and fees increase

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and the Finance and Administration Committee Friday (Dec. 15) approved tuition and fees for its four institutions for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

Texas Tech University (TTU) tuition and fees will increase 2.4 to 2.7 percent ($110 per semester for 12 credit hours) for an undergraduate resident student, depending on the student’s degree path.

Compared to Big 12 Conference peer institutions, TTU will have the third lowest tuition and fees among the 10 institutions for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

Angelo State University’s (ASU) adjustment will increase tuition and fees $125-131 per semester, depending on the student’s degree path.

ASU, in comparison to Lone Star Conference peer institutions, is ranked second lowest among the nine universities in tuition and fees for an annual full-time resident.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will have an increase of tuition and fees between $97 and $581 per semester (depending on academic program) during the upcoming two academic years.

“The Texas Tech University System is committed to meeting the global challenges facing higher education and is committed to serving the students and citizens of the State of Texas,” TTU System Chancellor Robert Duncan said. “We understand the valuable but limited resources provided to us must be utilized in the most efficient and effective manner. We remain focused on advancing our core mission of teaching, health care, research and outreach while continuing to be affordable.”