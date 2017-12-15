Troopers identify victims in double fatal crash near Lovington, NM

New Mexico State Police happened upon a fatal crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The crash happened on NM 18 south of Lovington, near milepost 64.

Officials say a Ford F250, driven by 24-year-old Dalton Yarbrough of Hobbs, NM, veered onto the shoulder side-swiping a car and hitting a pickup truck parked in front of the car. Investigators say 40-year-old Efrain Parra Solorzano and 79-year-old Leopoldo Solorzano were trying to attach a tow strap to the car.

Both Efrain Solorzano and Leopoldo Solorzano were killed in the crash.

Yarbrough was not injured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation with no further information available.

