Troopers identify victims in double fatal crash near Lovington, - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Troopers identify victims in double fatal crash near Lovington, NM

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) -

New Mexico State Police happened upon a fatal crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The crash happened on NM 18 south of Lovington, near milepost 64.

Officials say a Ford F250, driven by 24-year-old Dalton Yarbrough of Hobbs, NM, veered onto the shoulder side-swiping a car and hitting a pickup truck parked in front of the car. Investigators say 40-year-old Efrain Parra Solorzano and 79-year-old Leopoldo Solorzano were trying to attach a tow strap to the car.

Both Efrain Solorzano and Leopoldo Solorzano were killed in the crash.

Yarbrough was not injured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation with no further information available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Rubio defection threatens GOP's slim majority on tax bill

    Rubio defection threatens GOP's slim majority on tax bill

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 3:59 PM EST2017-12-15 20:59:11 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

  • With Rubio onboard, GOP leaders finalize huge tax package

    With Rubio onboard, GOP leaders finalize huge tax package

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-12-15 08:25:47 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 3:57 PM EST2017-12-15 20:57:34 GMT

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.

  • White House to push merit-based immigration in new campaign

    White House to push merit-based immigration in new campaign

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:05 AM EST2017-12-15 08:05:29 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 3:48 PM EST2017-12-15 20:48:42 GMT

    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.

    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.

    •   
Powered by Frankly