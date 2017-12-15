United Express in Wolfforth to host hiring event Saturday at Wol - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

United Express in Wolfforth to host hiring event Saturday at Wolfforth United Methodist Church

Posted by KCBD Staff
(Source: United Supermarkets) (Source: United Supermarkets)
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

The new state-of-the-art United Express in Wolfforth will host a hiring event this Saturday at Wolfforth United Methodist Church at 102 Donald Preston Drive from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. During the event, United Express will be looking to hire 10 fuel clerks, 10 food service cooks and 15 food service clerks.

The much-anticipated new location at 82nd St and Marsha Sharp Freeway will feature made-to-order fresh food items including sandwiches, salads, pizzas and burritos. The store will also feature a barista bar offering custom-made coffee, smoothies and specialty drinks with indoor and outdoor seating areas. The new United Express will also feature a large walk-in beer vault with both domestic and craft beer offerings.

