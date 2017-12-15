Troopers identify woman airlifted to hospital after crash involving cotton module truck

On Thursday morning, one woman was taken to the hospital via Aerocare after a crash with a cotton module truck.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in Crosby County on US 82 east of Lorenzo and CR 141.

The driver of the module truck, 67-year-old Johnny Casarez, was not injured.

The driver of the suburban, 55-year-old Susan Annette Ramsey of Quitaque, was injured and taken to UMC.

The crash is still under investigation.

