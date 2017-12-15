LPD to increase patrol around Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana, South Loop

The Lubbock Police Department's nighttime traffic squad will increase patrol around specific parts of the city throughout the day and night on Friday.

Units will be patrolling heavily around the entire Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue and the South Loop near 114th Street, according to LPD's Facebook page. The units main focus will be enforcing traffic laws, mostly when it comes to speeding.

These nighttime traffic squad notices are somewhat new for the department. Earlier in the week it announced they were increasing patrol around 82nd Street and 98th Street.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.