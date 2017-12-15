Livestream options available for Texas Tech commencement ceremonies

During the four Fall 2017 Texas Tech commencement ceremonies KCBD NewsChannel 11's Abner Euresti will fill the role as commencement speaker.

The four times for the ceremonies are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. and 1:30 inside the United Supermarkets Arena. For those who are not able to make it to the arena for the ceremonies Tech will provide livestream links to the events below are the four links for the ceremonies.

