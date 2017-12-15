Livestream options available for Texas Tech commencement ceremon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Livestream options available for Texas Tech commencement ceremonies

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

During the four Fall 2017 Texas Tech commencement ceremonies KCBD NewsChannel 11's Abner Euresti will fill the role as commencement speaker.

The four times for the ceremonies are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. and 1:30 inside the United Supermarkets Arena. For those who are not able to make it to the arena for the ceremonies Tech will provide livestream links to the events below are the four links for the ceremonies. 

