Coronado soccer to host fundraiser for Kyla Dominguez

On Oct. 23, Kyla Dominguez came home from a soccer scrimmage complaining of a headache.

The headache got progressively worse, she started slurring her speech and her mom knew something was wrong. She went to the hospital and they learned she suffered a brain bleed from a ruptured aneurysm and AVM.

The next day, she went into surgery and spent the next week in ICU.

Kyla was paralyzed on the left side of her body at first, so she had to get her strength back. She spent a few weeks in rehab and is now on her way to a full recovery but still has a ways to go.

"I still have weakness, just a little bit, in my arm and the sensation in my arm and leg," Kyla said.

She is back at school, and stays as long as she can before she gets too tired. As a member of the varsity soccer team, she can't wait to get back out on the field.

Her two sisters are also on the team, which her coach says is very close.

"Our soccer team is like one big family and we treat each other that way," Alistair Caldwell, girls soccer coach at Coronado, said.

That's why the wanted to help Kyla with her recovery.

They will be playing in a 12 hour soccer game along with the boy's soccer team. Both teams coming together to #Play4Kyla. A saying that means a lot to every soccer player at Coronado.

"They're playing this season for Kyla," Caldwell said. "It was the first thing that came to mind, to play for Kyla."

The 12 hour soccer game is free and open to the public.

Donations will be accepted and all proceeds raised will go directly to Kyla and her family.

From noon to 4 p.m., DJ'S Smokin' BBQ will be at Coronado selling sandwiches, chips and a drink for $5. They'll be giving all the proceeds from lunch back to Kyla as well.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.