After call-out Hockley County Sheriff makes burglar arrest

Tyrail Hardrick has turned himself into the Hockley County Sheriff after his warrant was made public on Wednesday.

Hardrick had a felony warrant for burglary of a habitation, but decided to turn himself in on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post. He was then booked then later released on bond.

