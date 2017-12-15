CDC Sings 12 Days of Christmas

The 12 days of Christmas is a favorite holiday song. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting into the sound booth to make an important holiday song of their own.

They've borrowed the same tune but made up their own words to help you stay safe and healthy for the 12 days of Christmas... and much longer.

It starts like this: "The first way to health said the CDC to me, wash hands to be safe and healthy."

It's actually very pretty. The CDC is hoping that if you want to get in the holiday mood with some Christmas music, you'll throw this song into the mix and really listen to the message.

For the son and the lyrics, go to https://www.cdc.gov/family/holiday/12ways.htm

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.