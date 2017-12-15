CDC Sings 12 Days of Christmas

Most children born with brain abnormalities caused by the Zika virus are facing severe health and developmental challenges at 2 years of age, a new study suggests.
Graphic anti-tobacco posters intended to deter young people from buying cigarettes might actually have the opposite effect.
Opioid painkillers after surgery can be the first step toward addiction for some patients. But a common drug might cut the amount of narcotics that patients need, a new study finds.
Wonder why people seem to be drinking more these days? Perhaps it's the size of their wine glass.
If you take Ritalin or Concerta for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and you plan to become pregnant, you might want to talk to your doctor about switching your medication first.
Many people insist their joints ache more when it rains. But that popular notion might be all wet, a new study suggests.
As winter rolls into town, so does the flu and all its miserable symptoms.
