Lubbock Police say 2017 homicide numbers are near average

As the year is closing in we took a look at homicide numbers from Lubbock Police and asked the question are the murders in Lubbock getting worse?

Lubbock Police say no it may seem like we have had more but on average Lubbock sees about a dozen homicides a year and this year is right on target with that average.

“So far for 2017 what we have seen is we have had thirteen homicides. Two of those we have not made arrests on," Tiffany Pelt, Lubbock Public Information Officer, said.

One of those without an arrest made happened at Burns Park where 20-year-old Roy Reed was shot and killed during an altercation on March 8.

The other case with no arrest happened in the 1500 block of 23rd street on Aug.18 when two victims were shot and one, Michael Dorado, died.

“Now with the two cases where we have not been able to make arrests we really have to rely on the public's help,” Pelt said.

Police say just because those two murders are not still on the public's mind doesn’t mean investigators aren’t actively working on those cases.

“They are currently working and following up on active leads and on tips that are coming in," Pelt said. "They continue to question people who may know information about the cases, so just because it’s not in the forefront and people aren’t seeing it doesn’t mean our investigators aren’t working."

Comparing the homicides this year to previous years, sometimes there is a dip in numbers like last year only having 6 makes this year seem like a spike when it is actually about average.

“We do like to see those lower numbers but in the following years when we go back up to what is usually the average you do get people starting to say man it seems like its getting worse when in reality it’s what we typically see about 11 to 12 homicides each year,” said Pelt.

For the homicides this year police have been able to make an arrest 1 to 3 days after the homicide happened, excusing the two cases where no arrest has been made.

Police also say according to trends most of the time in these cases the victim and the suspect know each other.

“A lot of these cases do involved high risk activity. Drugs, targeted assaults, targeted robberies, other things that may be illegal, and in addition to that many of them the victim and the suspect knew each other in some way. So here in Lubbock it’s actually very rare to see a victim of a homicide that was completely random,” Pelt said.

In the two cases with no arrests police are still asking for the public help.

If you have any information you can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 and remain completely anonymous.

