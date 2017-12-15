Tech men's basketball to play Rice in throwback game

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will honor the program’s rich tradition and play host to a Throwback Game versus former Southwest Conference rival Rice on Saturday at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Tipoff is on-tap for 7 p.m. CT. There is no television for Saturday’s game, but the Texas Tech Sports Network will carry the game live on its flagship stations Double T 97.3 FM, 100.7 FM The Score and 950 AM in Lubbock. Geoff Haxton and Clark Lammert will have the radio call.

The radio broadcast also will be available on the Texas Tech Sports Network radio affiliates, online at www.TexasTech.com and the Tune-In Radio app. Fans can interact live with Wednesday’s broadcast by following @GunsUpRadio on Twitter.

The Red Raiders (8-1) have numerous former players and coaches back in town for Alumni Weekend which include Tony Battie, James Dickey, Andy Ellis, Bubba Jennings, Dub Malaise, Richard Little and Koy Smith. Leading into Saturday’s contest, Texas Tech will hold an Alumni Game starting at 5 p.m. inside the Coliseum.

The Municipal Coliseum is ready to go for Texas Tech's throwback game against the Rice Owls on December 16th. #WreckEm @pchristy11 @KCBD11 @chessabouche pic.twitter.com/R6BU0rhBlc — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) December 11, 2017

“I appreciate everybody’s help in getting the word out about this game tomorrow,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. “It’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to get this done. I’m so appreciative of the administration, and everybody that has made this happen. We look forward to paying respect to all of the great past players and past coaches here. It’s a special weekend. It’s a day that may be bigger than our program. With that being said, we also have a basketball game. We have to try to play 40 good minutes to win against a Rice team that we really respect.”

Texas Tech holds a 66-28 series advantage over the Owls going back to the 1941-42 campaign. The Red Raiders have pieced together an eight-game winning streak which dates back to the 1993-94 season and emerged with an 85-84 win last season. Anthony Livingston racked up a career-high 33 points and connected on three free throws in the final seconds for the win.

Tickets to Saturday’s game can be purchased for as low as $10 at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum Box Office which opens on gameday starting at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Fans are reminded to go clear at all Texas Tech basketball games. The clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders have put together a 35-game nonconference home winning streak dating back to the 2013-14 season which sits tied for fifth nationally with Villanova and is only behind Duke, Arizona, Butler and Xavier. Texas Tech has won 29 of the 35 games during the streak by double figures.

Keenan Evans has piled up 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Week is ranked fourth on the Big 12 leaderboard in scoring average. He has tallied 10-plus points in eight of nine outings and is three points shy from becoming the 30th player in program history to reach 1,100 career points. Evans’ 1.9 steals are sixth, while his 3.7 assists are 12th in the Big 12 rankings.

Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith have secured 10.6 and 9.8 points per game, respectively. The duo has combined to reach double figures on 11 occasions. Smith has accomplished the feat in four consecutive games and upped his scoring average to 12.8 points per game on an efficient 18-of-25 from the floor during the stretch.

Niem Stevenson has picked up 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Stevenson has chipped in 10-plus points in three of his last four and four of his last six outings. He also has dished out nine of his 16 assists during the last four games.

Zach Smith has stuffed the stats sheet with 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He continues his pursuit of 1,000 career points and enters Saturday’s game 50 points shy. The Plano native has garnered 14 blocks this season and is 14 blocks away from breaking Battie’s program record.

Justin Gray has worked his way to 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He provided a season’s best 10 points on a flawless 4-of-4 shooting against Kennesaw State last time out.

Tommy Hamilton IV has secured 6.2 points per game whereas Norense Odiase has come away with 5.6 points per game. Hamilton IV has improved his mark to 9.0 points per game over his last two games off the bench, while Odiase has been a solid 10-for-15 shooting in his last four appearances which includes a pair of starts.



Davide Moretti and Brandone Francis round out Texas Tech’s balance scoring attack with 5.0 and 4.9 points per game. The Red Raiders have posted a Big 12-leading 353 bench points through nine games.

Texas Tech will wrap up a stretch of three consecutive games against opponents with the Owls nickname. The Red Raiders face off with Florida Atlantic on Tuesday with tip time slated for 7 p.m. CT from the United Supermarkets Arena.

