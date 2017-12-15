Hoop Madness Scores: 12/15

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

Girls:

Frenship 60

Lubbock High 38

Levelland 39

Midland Greenwood 31

Seminole 64

Farwell 32

Lamesa 39

Colorado City 60

Muleshoe 36

Idalou 71

Dimmitt 22

Littlefield 47

Hart 18

Ropes 84

Post 45

Wellman-Union 42

Coahoma 44

Wellman-Union 38

Klondike 46

Sundown 48

Midland Lee 61

Trinity Christian 53

Monterey 65

Odessa 29

Borden County 22

Ropes 65

Friona 31

Shallowater 67

Lubbock Cooper 51

Bushland 33

Post 35

Westbrook 41

Lorenzo 73

Cotton Center 24

Whiteface 56

Petersburg 33

Kress 22

Hedley 50

Nazareth 42

Wellington 37

Morton 29

Lubbock Christian 51

Sudan 52

Floydada 26

Whitharral 26

Borden County 37

Hale Center 27

Valley 50

Boys:

Frenship 62

Dumas 30

Abilene Wylie 65

Coronado 51

Wellman-Union 64

Westbrook 42

Colorado City 66

Lamesa 70

Smyer 55

Westbrook 35

Trinity Christian 58

Palo Duro 77

Slaton 43

Post 36

New Home 45

All Saints 66

Wellman-Union 40

Forsan 55

Hart 36

Ropes 71

Roby 54

Jayton 63

Whiteface 37

Jayton 65

Coahoma 53

Ropes 73

Farwell 62

Seagraves 26

Big Spring 37

Seminole 74

Midland 82

Monterey 62

McLean 48

Lorenzo 51

Milford 67

Dawson 32

Odessa Permian 70

Plainview 44

Lubbock Titans 48

Sundown 66

New Deal 79

Plainview Christian 64

Tascosa 66

Estacado 82

Childress 66

Idalou 60

Lockney 65

Happy 47

Littlefield 48

Brownfield 41

Whitharral 73

Coahoma 67

Happy 60

Ralls 31

Whiteface 88

Roby 89

Tahoka 56

Crosbyton 40

Sudan 38

Floydada 72

Kingdom Prep 46

Lazbuddie 43

