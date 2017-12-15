Hoop Madness Scores: 12/15

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
Girls:
Frenship 60
Lubbock High 38
Levelland 39
Midland Greenwood 31
Seminole 64
Farwell 32
Lamesa 39
Colorado City 60
Muleshoe 36
Idalou 71
Dimmitt 22
Littlefield 47
Hart 18
Ropes 84
Post 45
Wellman-Union 42
Coahoma 44
Wellman-Union 38
Klondike 46
Sundown 48
Midland Lee 61
Trinity Christian 53
Monterey 65
Odessa 29
Borden County 22
Ropes 65
Friona 31
Shallowater 67
Lubbock Cooper 51
Bushland 33
Post 35
Westbrook 41
Lorenzo 73
Cotton Center 24
Whiteface 56
Petersburg 33
Kress 22
Hedley 50
Nazareth 42
Wellington 37
Morton 29
Lubbock Christian 51
Sudan 52
Floydada 26
Whitharral 26
Borden County 37
Hale Center 27
Valley 50
Boys:
Frenship 62
Dumas 30
Abilene Wylie 65
Coronado 51
Wellman-Union 64
Westbrook 42
Colorado City 66
Lamesa 70
Smyer 55
Westbrook 35
Trinity Christian 58
Palo Duro 77
Slaton 43
Post 36
New Home 45
All Saints 66
Wellman-Union 40
Forsan 55
Hart 36
Ropes 71
Roby 54
Jayton 63
Whiteface 37
Jayton 65
Coahoma 53
Ropes 73
Farwell 62
Seagraves 26
Big Spring 37
Seminole 74
Midland 82
Monterey 62
McLean 48
Lorenzo 51
Milford 67
Dawson 32
Odessa Permian 70
Plainview 44
Lubbock Titans 48
Sundown 66
New Deal 79
Plainview Christian 64
Tascosa 66
Estacado 82
Childress 66
Idalou 60
Lockney 65
Happy 47
Littlefield 48
Brownfield 41
Whitharral 73
Coahoma 67
Happy 60
Ralls 31
Whiteface 88
Roby 89
Tahoka 56
Crosbyton 40
Sudan 38
Floydada 72
Kingdom Prep 46
Lazbuddie 43
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.