Hoop Madness Scores: 12/15 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 12/15

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

Girls:

Frenship 60
Lubbock High 38

Levelland 39
Midland Greenwood 31

Seminole 64
Farwell 32

Lamesa 39
Colorado City 60

Muleshoe 36
Idalou 71

Dimmitt 22
Littlefield 47

Hart 18
Ropes 84

Post 45
Wellman-Union 42

Coahoma 44
Wellman-Union 38

Klondike 46
Sundown 48

Midland Lee 61
Trinity Christian 53

Monterey 65
Odessa 29

Borden County 22
Ropes 65

Friona 31
Shallowater 67

Lubbock Cooper 51
Bushland 33

Post 35
Westbrook 41

Lorenzo 73
Cotton Center 24

Whiteface 56
Petersburg 33

Kress 22
Hedley 50

Nazareth 42
Wellington 37

Morton 29
Lubbock Christian 51

Sudan 52
Floydada 26

Whitharral 26
Borden County 37

Hale Center 27
Valley 50

Boys: 

Frenship 62
Dumas 30

Abilene Wylie 65
Coronado 51

Wellman-Union 64
Westbrook 42

Colorado City 66
Lamesa 70

Smyer 55
Westbrook 35

Trinity Christian 58
Palo Duro 77

Slaton 43
Post 36

New Home 45
All Saints 66

Wellman-Union 40
Forsan 55

Hart 36
Ropes 71

Roby 54
Jayton 63

Whiteface 37
Jayton 65

Coahoma 53
Ropes 73

Farwell 62
Seagraves 26

Big Spring 37
Seminole 74

Midland 82
Monterey 62

McLean 48
Lorenzo 51

Milford 67
Dawson 32

Odessa Permian 70
Plainview 44

Lubbock Titans 48
Sundown 66

New Deal 79
Plainview Christian 64

Tascosa 66
Estacado 82

Childress 66
Idalou 60

Lockney 65
Happy 47

Littlefield 48
Brownfield 41

Whitharral 73
Coahoma 67

Happy 60
Ralls 31

Whiteface 88
Roby 89

Tahoka 56
Crosbyton 40

Sudan 38
Floydada 72

Kingdom Prep 46
Lazbuddie 43

