Weekend Forecast and a Peek at Christmas Snow Chances

Today starts out very chilly with mostly clear sky. While temperatures increase into the mid 50's this afternoon, cloud cover and wind speeds will also increase. Southerly wind will become sustained between 20-25mph and gusting up to 35mph. A slight chance for showers this evening mainly to the south and east of Lubbock.

Tomorrow will begin with temperatures at or below freezing across the South Plains so bundle up on your way outside for that morning jog or worship. Sunday high temperatures reach the upper 50's near 60 degrees and will look much the same for Monday. Tuesday brings another chance for light showers across the south and eastern portion of the South Plains.

A strong cold front will enter the region Thursday afternoon bringing arctic air into the South Plains. Friday morning will be the first of many consecutive days with temperatures starting in the low 20's and upper teens. High temperatures from Friday Dec. 22 through Christmas Day will struggle to reach the freezing mark. Models are starting to agree that precipitation chances will begin as early as Saturday Dec. 23rd and continue through Late Sunday Dec 24th. With temperatures staying below freezing and cold arctic air in place it is beginning to look very likely that Christmas morning will have snow on the ground. This system will impact travel plans throughout the region.

We'll continue to monitor data and update you as the week progresses from the KCBD First Alert Forecast Center.