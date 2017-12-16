Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle, police asking for information

Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.
Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance, Jason Martinez has now been found and arrested.
Wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance, Jason Martinez has now been found and arrested.
A one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 1585 and Foster Road near Ropesville has sent one person to the hospital.
A one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 1585 and Foster Road near Ropesville has sent one person to the hospital.
Andres Andrade was arrested on Wednesday by the Artesia, New Mexico police department for one count of impersonating a peace officer. This was after police received reports that a person was using lights to "flash traffic."
Andres Andrade was arrested on Wednesday by the Artesia, New Mexico police department for one count of impersonating a peace officer. This was after police received reports that a person was using lights to "flash traffic."