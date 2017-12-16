Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle, police asking for information

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A man has been admitted to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was found on the side of the road Friday evening.

Lubbock police were called at around 9:30 p.m. to East 3rd Street and Zenith Avenue after a body was reported on the side of the road, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. It was then police found the man, who has not been identified, and he was taken to UMC.

After an initial investigation it was determined the man was hit by a vehicle and accident investigators were called to investigate. LPD is now regarding this as a hit and run case and is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

