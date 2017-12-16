Artesia police seeking victims after man caught impersonating po - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Artesia police seeking victims after man caught impersonating police

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Andres Andrade (Source: New Mexico State Police) Andres Andrade (Source: New Mexico State Police)

Andres Andrade was arrested on Wednesday by the Artesia, New Mexico police department for one count of impersonating a peace officer. This was after police received reports that a person was using lights to "flash traffic."

Authorities have reported many people around the Artesia area were pulled over by Andrade while he was driving a red Chrystler four-door sedan that had blue, red and yellow lights, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

It was not until recently that NMSP made contact with Andrade while he was in that vehicle wearing a make-shift police uniform. He was able to show the officers an identification badge that showed he worked with the New Mexico court system as a process server. He also did not deny using his lights to pull over or harass people.

When authorities checked out Andrade they determined he was not under the employment of any magistrate or district courts within New Mexico's fifth judicial system.

NMSP is asking anyone who had contact with Andrade to contact its dispatch office at 575-382-2500. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump defends tax plan, proclaims economy set 'to rock'

    Trump defends tax plan, proclaims economy set 'to rock'

    Saturday, December 16 2017 3:16 AM EST2017-12-16 08:16:02 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 4:50 PM EST2017-12-16 21:50:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

    Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans. 

    Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.

  • After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races

    After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-12-16 17:06:09 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 4:50 PM EST2017-12-16 21:50:44 GMT

    Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

    Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

  • Hockley County Sheriff's Office arrests Jason Martinez

    Hockley County Sheriff's Office arrests Jason Martinez

    Saturday, December 16 2017 2:43 PM EST2017-12-16 19:43:54 GMT
    Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, FacebookSource: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

    Wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance, Jason Martinez has now been found and arrested.

    Wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance, Jason Martinez has now been found and arrested.

    •   
Powered by Frankly