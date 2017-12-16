Artesia police seeking victims after man caught impersonating police

Andres Andrade was arrested on Wednesday by the Artesia, New Mexico police department for one count of impersonating a peace officer. This was after police received reports that a person was using lights to "flash traffic."

Authorities have reported many people around the Artesia area were pulled over by Andrade while he was driving a red Chrystler four-door sedan that had blue, red and yellow lights, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

It was not until recently that NMSP made contact with Andrade while he was in that vehicle wearing a make-shift police uniform. He was able to show the officers an identification badge that showed he worked with the New Mexico court system as a process server. He also did not deny using his lights to pull over or harass people.

When authorities checked out Andrade they determined he was not under the employment of any magistrate or district courts within New Mexico's fifth judicial system.

NMSP is asking anyone who had contact with Andrade to contact its dispatch office at 575-382-2500.

