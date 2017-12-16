1 airlifted after crash near Ropesville

An Aerocare helicopter transports one person to a hospital after a Saturday morning wreck (Source: Levelland Fire Department, Facebook)

A one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 1585 and Foster Road close to Ropesville has sent one person to the hospital.

The Levelland Fire Department reported Saturday morning that one person has been airlifted to a local hospital. The department reported the crash happened at around 5:45 a.m.

There is no word yet on the persons condition. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

