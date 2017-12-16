Hockley County Sheriff's Office arrests Jason Martinez - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hockley County Sheriff's Office arrests Jason Martinez

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Wanted for a bond surrender warrant related to possession of a controlled substance, Jason Martinez has now been found and arrested.

Martinez was arrested on Friday by Levelland Police after information was called in to the Sheriff's Office, according to HCSO Facebook post. He has since been booked and is currently being held on the charge.

Martinez was also one of the latest people to be featured in Hockley County's Warrant Wednesday, a social media campaign designed to drive attention residents of the county who have outstanding warrants.  

RELATED STORY: WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Hockley County Sheriff searching for Jason Martinez

