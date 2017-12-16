Outlook seems cold nearing Christmas

Clouds have increased Saturday afternoon with a few showers showing up east of Lubbock. Nothing heavy is expected.

Lubbock hit 57 degrees at 2:37 p.m. and had a low temperature of 26 degrees overnight. The main weather focus remains in the extended forecast with much colder air expected Thursday or Friday. Read on for daily details.

TONIGHT/SUNDAY:

A few showers are possible south and east of Lubbock this evening. This should end by midnight as the disturbance is rapidly lifting north and east of the region tonight. Clouds may continue off and on through Sunday. Overnight lows drop into the lower and middle 30's.

Sunday should become partly cloudy with lower wind speeds. Highs end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s as a front tries to move through the area Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY:

Earlier mentions of snow or rain Monday are becoming less likely. Snow is possible to our west across New Mexico and appears to stay west of the local viewing area.

We cannot rule out something from Muleshoe to Plains and Denver City, but low chance at the moment. Highs are very tricky. One model staying in the upper 40s while another warming us into the lower and middle 60s. A tough temperature forecast Monday.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and warmer with a slim chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and breezy with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

The leading edge of an arctic airmass should arrive sometime Thursday. Timing is everything.

There will be highs in the 60s if front is later. Highs in 40s or 50s if front comes in before noon. Models currently show this front moving through the area in the afternoon hours, but this could change.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Windy and much colder. Lows drop into the 10s and 20s with north winds of 20 to 30 mph. Wind chills in single digits possible overnight.

FRIDAY:

The first of what could be 3 or 4 days below freezing. So far, models are keeping Friday dry. It does remain very cold with highs in the lower to middle 30's. Wind chills in 10's and single digits during morning hours.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to middle 20s. Wind chills near zero possible.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy, windy and cold with a chance of snow. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy, very cold. Chance of snow showers. Lows between 15 and 20 degrees.

SUNDAY:

Arctic cold continues. Chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows in the teens.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

One model has shown snow, but others keeping us dry but sill very cold. Highs in the 20s/30s with lows in the teens with a few single digits possible.

BEYOND CHRISTMAS??

As of today, models are keeping us below freezing through the end of the year! This may be premature, but it is showing daily lows in the teens/single digits with highs below freezing through Dec. 31.

This could be a significant prolonged cold weather event if the American GFS model verifies. With that said, too early to guarantee anything. I would expect December to remain colder than normal from December 22nd through the end of the year potentially.

