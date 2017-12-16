BREAKING: Driver dies after hitting fire truck - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING: Driver dies after hitting fire truck

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Accident Investigators respond to a crash between a firetruck and vehicle (Source: Kase Wilbanks, KCBD) Accident Investigators respond to a crash between a firetruck and vehicle (Source: Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)

One person is dead following a crash between a car and a truck with the Lubbock Fire Department. Accident investigators are currently looking into what caused the crash.

It was around 7 p.m. Saturday a Lubbock Fire Rescue truck was pulling out of the fire station near 50th Street and Utica Avenue to respond to a separate medical situation, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The car then crashed into the truck. 

Then LFR called the police and other emergency officials. The driver of the car was then taken to Covenant hospital, where they later died.

Investigators are looking to see if medical factors played a factor in the crash. 

KCBD NewsChannel will update this story as more information becomes available. 

