One arrested during investigation of vehicle vandalism around 40th and Ave. W

Lubbock police received multiple calls on Sunday evening related to an incident in Clapp Park. Police say these calls were related to vandalism of vehicles around 40th and Avenue W.

There were reports of possible gunshots or stabbing in the area, but police say none of these accounts have been verified. There have been no victims found and no injuries confirmed as of 7 p.m.

Police officials say one arrest was made on the scene Sunday night. Angela Erwin, 19, was arrested for aggravated assault. She was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for a small laceration and was then booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

