One arrested during investigation of vehicle vandalism around 40 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

One arrested during investigation of vehicle vandalism around 40th and Ave. W

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Angela Erwin (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Angela Erwin (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police received multiple calls on Sunday evening related to an incident in Clapp Park. Police say these calls were related to vandalism of vehicles around 40th and Avenue W.

There were reports of possible gunshots or stabbing in the area, but police say none of these accounts have been verified. There have been no victims found and no injuries confirmed as of 7 p.m.

Police officials say one arrest was made on the scene Sunday night.  Angela Erwin, 19, was arrested for aggravated assault. She was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for a small laceration and was then booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-12-19 16:13:11 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-17 00:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-19 16:11:02 GMT

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly