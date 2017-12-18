Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in Friday night’s hit and run that left one person injured.

Officers with Lubbock Police were called to East 3rd Street and Zenith Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Friday, December 15th, for reports of a body lying beside the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UMC by ambulance.

Officers determined the victim was hit by a vehicle.

Accident Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is black in color, with a bug deflector on the hood. Investigators also believe there is damage to the front of the vehicle.

Pieces of chrome believed to be from the suspect vehicle were recovered from the scene.

The Lubbock Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to the call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

