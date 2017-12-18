Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injure - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Police recover evidence from scene (Source: LPD) Police recover evidence from scene (Source: LPD)
Police recover evidence from scene (Source: LPD) Police recover evidence from scene (Source: LPD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in Friday night’s hit and run that left one person injured.

Officers with Lubbock Police were called to East 3rd Street and Zenith Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Friday, December 15th, for reports of a body lying beside the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UMC by ambulance.

Officers determined the victim was hit by a vehicle.  

Accident Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is black in color, with a bug deflector on the hood. Investigators also believe there is damage to the front of the vehicle.

Pieces of chrome believed to be from the suspect vehicle were recovered from the scene.

The Lubbock Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to the call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-12-19 08:40:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-12-19 16:13:11 GMT

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

    The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

  • A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    A CDC ban on 'fetus' and 'transgender?' Experts alarmed

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-17 00:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-19 16:11:02 GMT

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

    Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".

  • Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:10 AM EST2017-12-18 10:10:02 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:14 GMT

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

    •   
Powered by Frankly