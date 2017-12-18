PHOTOS with Santa 2017

We want to see your photos with Santa! Email them to SendItTo11@kcbd.com or use #kcbd11 on social media!

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android