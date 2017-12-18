Area teams ranked in the new State High School Basketball Rankin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area teams ranked in the new State High School Basketball Rankings

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.

GIRLS

4A:

Levelland (17-0) #2
Denver City (12-5) #9

3A:

Idalou (13-3) #6

1A:

Nazareth (14-2) #1
Ropes (14-0) #6
Jayton (14-3) #8
New Home (16-4) #18
Spur (14-5) #19
Klondike (7-2) #20
Ira (11-6) #21

TAPPS Girls

4A:

Lubbock Christian #7
Trinity Christian #8

2A:

All Saints #3
Southcrest Christian #8

1A:

Kingdom Prep #1

BOYS

4A:

Seminole (9-4) #3
Estacado (9-3) #15

1A:

Nazareth (9-2) #2
Borden County (0-0) #4
New Home (12-2) #6
Meadow (10-3) #13
Valley (2-1) #15

TAPPS Boys

4A:

Trinity Christian #3

2A:

All Saints #5

1A:

Kingdom Prep #3

