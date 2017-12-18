Covenant Children's hospital receives new gaming system

Covenant Children's Hospital unveiled a new gaming system for their patients Monday afternoon thanks to the Lindsey Callaway Memorial Toy Drive.

In 1998, Lindsey Callaway was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. In 2001, she lost her battle with cancer at the young age of 16.

Since her death, her family has done their part to ease the pain and stress of other families with sick children spending nights in the hospital.

"A 24 hour day is a long time for these children to have to endure while they are here undergoing treatment," said Rick Callaway, Lindsey's father.

So for the past 17 years, the Callaway family has been bringing toys to the children's hospital, reaching almost half a million dollars in toys and donations.

Those who work at the Children’s hospital say Lindsey's playroom has been giving joy to patients for years.

"It does show on our children's faces and on our parents' faces as well," said Covenant Child Life Specialist Kathyrn Pylant.

This year, the Callaway family donated four Touch2Play DS-140 game units.

These gaming systems, for all ages, have just about every game you can imagine, Rick Callaway says. It's the first of its kind in the Lubbock area.

This gaming system will not only help the kids, but the parents, who spend just as much time their with their children.

"I spent many nights sitting with Lindsey while she was in bed or undergoing treatment of chemotherapy or whatever she was enduring at the time," said Mr. Callaway. "To us it's a win win to both the children, the hospital and the families."

And, by doing this, it keeps Lindsey in the forefront of their lives.

"Lindsey is still honoring this hospital and the children of this hospital even from where she’s at now in Heaven," Callaway said. "I know this is what our daughter Lindsey would want and I know it keeps her in our hearts being able to do this and being able to see the smiles on these children is going to be something that we cherish."

You can learn more on the Lindsey Callaway Memorial Toy Drive here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.