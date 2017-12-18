Police identify victim, arrest man in connection to pedestrian h - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police identify victim, arrest man in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Marlon Bailey, 52 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Marlon Bailey, 52 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Accident investigator scan the scene after a man was hit by a vehicle (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department have taken into custody the suspect they believe is responsible for Friday night’s hit and run that left one person injured.

Officers with Lubbock Police were called to East 3rd Street and Zenith Avenue, around 9:30 p.m., Friday, December 15th, for reports of a body lying beside the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old David Gonzalez with serious injuries. Gonzalez was taken to UMC by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned Gonzalez was hit by a vehicle while he was walking in the roadway in the 300 block of Zenith.

Through a tip from a member of the public, investigators were able to find the suspect vehicle on the afternoon of Monday, December 18th, a few blocks from the scene of the crime. After finding the vehicle, investigators were then able to find the owner,  52-year-old Marlon Bailey, and take him into custody.

Marlon Bailey is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony.

He is currently in the process of being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. 

