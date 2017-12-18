Justus Parker gets scholarship news delivered by Patriot Rob Gronkowski

As the Red Raiders prepare for Saturday's Birmingham Bowl game against South Florida, today during a team meeting, Defensive Back Justus Parker received some amazing news.
As the Red Raiders prepare for Saturday's Birmingham Bowl game against South Florida, today during a team meeting, Defensive Back Justus Parker received some amazing news.
The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings are out and plenty of area teams are in the polls.
Ropes just won the Ropes Holiday Classic over the weekend and they raised $1,588 dollars for the Team Luke Foundation.
Ropes just won the Ropes Holiday Classic over the weekend and they raised $1,588 dollars for the Team Luke Foundation.
Lady Raider Basketball continued its winning tradition inside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum with an 80-64 victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley Sunday afternoon.
Lady Raider Basketball continued its winning tradition inside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum with an 80-64 victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley Sunday afternoon.
Just like in the preceding women’s game, Southwestern Christian scored the first seven points against Wayland Baptist in Saturday afternoon’s men’s contest.
Just like in the preceding women’s game, Southwestern Christian scored the first seven points against Wayland Baptist in Saturday afternoon’s men’s contest.