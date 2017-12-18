Justus Parker gets scholarship news delivered by Patriot Rob Gronkowski

As the Red Raiders prepare for Saturday's Birmingham Bowl game against South Florida, today during a team meeting, Defensive Back Justus Parker received some amazing news.

Kliff Kingsbury announced that former Red Raider Danny Amendola had sent in a video after the New England Patriots thrilling win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the video, Amendola compliments the play of Parker. It was his late interception in Austin that led to the game-winning touchdown to beat the Longhorns and get Bowl eligible.

Amendola finished up saying my boy wants to tell you something. Patriot Rob Gronkowski then appears on the video saying "Justus, what's up man? Congrats you are on scholarship!"

The team then mobbed Parker to celebrate that he is now on scholarship with the Texas Tech football team.

Parker tweeted out "Unbelievable moment getting told by Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski that I am officially on Scholarship. Thankful and Blessed to attend Texas Tech University."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.