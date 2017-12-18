City Council approves $60 million in bonds for LPD facilities project

Lubbock City Council voted on a variety of issues Monday night, including the $60 million public safety improvements project.

After many work sessions and open houses, Monday's approval vote is just the first step toward improvements for the Lubbock Police Department.

The project looks to create a new police headquarters downtown, three community policing stations across the city, a police property warehouse, and a new building for municipal court.

The $60 million will be issued in two phases: first $10 million for initial expenses and property acquisition. Then, $50 million for construction costs.

When all of the debt is issued, and that will not happen for two years, taxpayers will see a total of three cents added to their property tax rate.

"This decision and this plan that we could consider tonight fundamentally changes the way our police department will look to us. They will be in our neighborhood, we will be decentralized, you will have different access, they will look at our city differently, and this is a resource we can give to them that will help them better do their job," said Councilman, Steve Massengale.

The council considered three funding options: pay as you go, general obligation bonds, which require approval at an election, and certificates of obligation which can be issued by a vote of the council and do not require voter approval.

The council passed the certificates of obligation 4-3.

There won't be an impact to the city's tax rate until 2018-2019.

