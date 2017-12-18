Brownfield ISD beginning search for new superintendent

Brownfield ISD is beginning their search for a new superintendent as Superintendent Dr. Tanya Monroe prepares to take over at Comfort ISD.

Monroe was named the sole finalist for the position back in November. Dec. 18 marks the 21st day of the waiting period.

The school board considered the search on Monday night, along with the issue of an Interim Superintendent.

Comfort ISD held a welcoming ceremony for Monroe back on Dec. 11.

