Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017

If you are looking to go out on Christmas day for dinner or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we've got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Thanksgiving. If you have other restaurant openings, please email kcbd.

Buffalo Wild Wings at all three Lubbock locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

China Star at 1919 50th St. will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Denny's at both locations will be open all day but with select menu items.

The Pecan Grill in the Overton Hotel and Conference Center will be open during its regular hours, with an extended brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ohana Steakhouse and Sushi Bar will be open at both of its locations during its regular hours.

Skooners Grill and Bar at 1617 University Ave. will be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

