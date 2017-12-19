Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017

If you are looking to go out on Christmas day for dinner or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we've got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Thanksgiving.
If you are looking to go out on Christmas day for dinner or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we've got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Thanksgiving.
The Salvation Army in Lubbock needs your help! Only half of the Angel Tree gifts have been returned to the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army in Lubbock needs your help! Only half of the Angel Tree gifts have been returned to the Salvation Army.
Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".
Health leaders say they are alarmed about reports that officials at the nation's top public health agency are being told not to use certain words in official budget documents, including "fetus," and "transgender.".
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
A few light rain showers and sprinkles, mainly sprinkles, are drifting northeast over the KCBD viewing area.
A few light rain showers and sprinkles, mainly sprinkles, are drifting northeast over the KCBD viewing area.