Sprinkles possible early, few light rain showers possible east

TUESDAY:

A few light rain showers and sprinkles, mainly sprinkles, are drifting northeast over the KCBD viewing area. This afternoon there will be a few sprinkles that could linger over the eastern half of the viewing area, but will gradually shift to the east. I still expect there will be little if any measurable precipitation.

Skies will gradually clear from west to east, with Lubbock becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Winds will continue light and temperatures this afternoon will be similar to yesterday, with highs mostly from near 60 to the mid-60s.

WIND AND WARMTH:

Winds become gusty tomorrow afternoon, the final afternoon of Fall. Wind and warmth - by December standards - will usher in the first day of Winter, Thursday. The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:28 AM CST (December 21).

HOLIDAY COLD:

The holiday cold we've advertised for more than a week will arrive in two waves. The first, Thursday night, will take high temperatures down to below average on Friday. There may be a slight warm up Saturday, as a westerly breezy develops and pushes back against the colder air.

Any push back will be wiped out with the second wave, Saturday night. This will be the arrival of the polar air, and will take low temperatures to below average and high temperatures to well below average both Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Exposed skin will be subjected to sub-freezing (32°F) air, and wind chills in the single digits. At times, in some parts of the viewing area, sub-zero wind chills will be possible. Typically, we see this type of cold only a few times a winter.

WHITE CHRISTMAS:

On the topic of snow, I haven't changed my mind. I think the Lubbock area may see flurries - or possibly snow grains or pellets - Saturday night into Christmas morning.

As I noted yesterday, that doesn't count as a White Christmas, which is considered to be when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, or snowfall of at least an inch in the 24 hours that are Christmas.

