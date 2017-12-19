Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts due today, only half turned in

The Salvation Army in Lubbock needs your help! Only half of the Angel Tree gifts have been returned to the Salvation Army.

Officials with the Salvation Army were supposed to hand out gifts to more than 100 families in the Lubbock community today.

All gifts were supposed to be returned by Dec. 15, but officials have extended the deadline to today. The Salvation Army needs everyone who chose an Angel to return the gifts today. The gifts need to be returned to the South Plains Mall between Bealls and JCPenney, or the Salvation Army building at 1111 16th Street.

If the gifts are turned in today, officials can guarantee the families will receive their gifts before this weekend.

"This year has been tough, but the Lubbock Community has not stopped giving," said Kris Perez, Community Relations and Development Coordinator.

