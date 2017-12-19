City of Lubbock offering Christmas tree recycling beginning Dec. 26

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
Lubbock Police officers are searching for a suspect who stole security cameras from Mighty Wash on 19th Street near Iola Ave. The suspect was caught on camera removing the security cameras from the outside of the business and in the vacuum bay.
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.
