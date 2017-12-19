City of Lubbock offering Christmas tree recycling beginning Dec. 26

City of Lubbock offering Christmas tree recycling beginning Dec. - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Beginning December 26, Solid Waste Services will offer Lubbock residents fresh-cut Christmas tree drop-off recycling at the City's four Citizen Convenience Stations. The landfill will mulch the fresh-cut trees.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, the metal stand, and any plastic before placing fresh-cut Christmas trees in the roll-off dumpsters located outside the gates of the Citizen Convenience Stations located at:

208 Municipal Drive
1631 84th Street
7308 Milwaukee
4307 Adrian Street

After January 8, 2018, and throughout the month of January, the roll-offs will be located inside the gates and residents can drop-off fresh-cut Christmas trees from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

