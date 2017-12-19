Is iPhone's most expensive phone also the least durable?

Is Apple's most expensive iPhone the least durable?

With Christmas right around the corner, you may be thinking about using Christmas money or gift cards to purchase Apple's new iPhone X.

Or, maybe you have already purchased the phone as a gift.

If you have done your research, you probably know Apple's most expensive phone is also rumored to be the most fragile.

Experts say the phone's display is one of the best on the market, but it may not be as durable as advertised.

SquareTrade is a San Francisco-based warranty service provider.

The company found a single side-drop test from a height of six feed led to serious damage on the X, including a cracked display.

That damage means the screen and home swipe feature no longer worked.

A face-down drop from that same height broke the Face ID function and shattered the screen.

Tech company CNET tried a drop test from three feet, about pocket-height for most people.

The company reported the back hit first, but then the phone did a small flip and landed screen-side down, cracking the phone at different degrees of severity and scuffing up the side of the camera mount.

CNET reported while the X can probably withstand every day wear and tear, a drop without a case is out of the question.

Apple did respond to CNET's report and said the new iPhone is designed to be durable, not indestructible.

Apple said the phone went through rigorous real world testing and has the "the most durable glass ever on a smartphone."

Something else to keep in mind, the X is much more expensive to fix.

If you crack the screen, your Apple store will fix it for $279, but break any other components, and those repairs will cost you $549.

If you are going to shell out $1,000 for a phone, give serious thought to spending another $199 for the Apple Care Plus plan.

With that coverage, a new screen will cost you $29, and other damage just $99.

Even with that coverage, we still recommend a case.

